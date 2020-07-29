The 'women supporting women' challenge is something that is all over the internet. The women started posting their black and white pictures with the hashtag #challengeaccepted leaving everyone wondering. The movement initiated by the Turkish women ultimately led to one common emotion of 'women power and voicing against domestic violence.' Just like many other Bollywood stars, Anushka Sharma too chipped in into the trend. Challenge Accepted! Here's The Reason Why Women Are Posting Their Selfies in Black and White With Hashtags #ChallengeAccepted And #WomenSupportingWomen.

The actress turned producer wore a gorgeous mini. She looks like a true diva in that perfectly winged eyeliner and sleek ponytail. However, it's her message that is truly noteworthy. An excerpt from her caption reads as, "The world wants us to be in this lower state of mind as it benefits from our lack of self-esteem. In reality we are all unique and individually brilliant. Resilient and resolute. The success of one woman will only benefit many others."

She adds, "It will lay the foundation for little girls to aspire to be their true expression not what is laid out for them. To all the women who have inspired me, I bow down to your grace and strength that has lifted me when I needed it and to the ones who tried to push me down, I know this world can be harsh & that you were struggling with yourself and I love you just the same."

Anushka Sharma

While some of the celebs only posted the picture, some conveyed the message in their own unique way. It is truly beautiful to see women taking part in this initiative that has now a global effect.

