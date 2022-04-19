Arshad Warsi is an actor who shines even when somebody tries to put him in the background. Such is the guy's presence. If you look at his filmography, you will find he has been mostly part of two/three/multi-hero projects and you will remember him in all of them. He never gets overshadowed by anyone, be it Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar. That's the sign of a true actor. You like him or not, you just can't ignore it. That's also the reason why this man can do just about any character. Give him a wicked perverted character he will excel like in Ishqiya or an out and out fun guy as in the Golmaal series. Arshad Warsi Birthday: Five Comic Scenes Of The Golmaal Actor To Put A Smile On Your Face During These Stressful Times (Watch Video).

One other thing that Arshad Warsi has proved through his characters is he is the best friend a hero would ever have in their lives. What's Munnabhai without Circuit? So here are all the instances Warsi proved through his characters, he is the BFF we need but don't have.

Munnabhai series

Munnabhai movies would be utterly incomplete without Circuit. The man's loyalty to his friend beats everything else. He even admits to see Gandhi even when he knows Munnabhai is hallucinating. Such loyalty is so rare!

Hulchul

Arshad Warsi's Lucky even gets beaten up while helping his friend...

Salaam Namaste

Ranjan Ron Mathur is forever in love but he is always there for his wayward friend who just can't make sense of anything in life. Arshad Warsi Completes 25 Years in Bollywood Film Industry, Thanks Everyone for Loving and Supporting Him.

Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya

Arshad as Vicky is a laugh riot and is also the most helpful friend Salman Khan here can ever hope to have in his life.

