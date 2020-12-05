Arshad Warsi has dropped a bomb on the fans of the Munna Bhai series. The third film is not happening. We will give you all moment to gather yourself from this heartbreaking news. The actor was promoting his upcoming film, Durgamati, when he made the revelation in an interview with Hindustan Times. When asked about Munna Bhai 3, Arshad said that nothing is happening on that front. "I think you should all go and go out to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju’s house and threaten them to start fast," he said. Bachchan Pandey: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar to Come Together for the Upcoming Action-Comedy.

"I don’t know. I don’t think it is going to work. It’s been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don’t think so," Arshad added. The plans to make a sequel to Lage Raho Munna Bhai have been long delayed.

The legacy of Munna Bhai started in 2003 with Munna Bhai MBBS, where Sanjay Dutt played the role of a local goon who enrolls in a medical school to become a doctor and in turn teaches valuable lessons to the medical staff and the dean. A spiritual sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, came out in 2006, where the actor reprised his role of a goon, but this time he teaches the principals of Gandhisim to the corrupt world. Arshad has played Munna's loveable sidekick, nay...brother, named Circuit in both the films.

A teaser announcement for the third film called, Munna Bhai Chale America, was released but the project did not take off after that. There were murmurs that the makers will work on a revamped third film after the release of Sanju, but the talks died down soon.

Watch The Best Scenes Of Arshad Warsi As Circuit Here:

Although, earlier in February 2020, before the pandemic shut down the world, director Rajkumar Hirani had talked about the film. "Munna Bhai 3 will be with Sanjay (Dutt) and yes, hopefully, all of them will be there… I am going to work on it from 10th (February). We have got the right idea but we have to work on that. I can't say how much time it will take to make but I want to make it," the director told Filmfare. Munna Bhai 3 Is Happening! Vidhu Vinod Chopra Says 'Going to Work on it From 10th February.

Sanjay Dutt recently recovered from cancer. Talking about his health, Arshad told the portal, "He’s fine. Just spoke to him some days back from Dubai. He said why don’t you come over. I said I can’t. He does that. Calls up, says ‘What are you doing bro, why don’t you come over, I am in Dubai. Do you need anything from here?’ We speak about how is he doing, his health, yeh, woh. He’s doing good,"

