Akshaya Kumar is shooting projects back to back since the lockdown restrictions were eased. The actor was one of the first artists to resume work amid the pandemic in India. After wrapping up Bellbottom, the actor has now started shooting for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, with Sara Ali Khan. The movie was delayed amid the pandemic. Akki took to his Twitter handle to share a pic with the actress and wrote that he was joyous to be in front of the camera again. Atrangi Re: New Still of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan Hits the Internet; Shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Film to Resume in October 2020.

"Need all your love and wishes," he further wrote to his followers. Sara shared the pic on her Instagram page and said that she was privileged and thankful to be working with Akshay. "AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen," she added. Sara Ali Khan to Romance Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re? Is She Playing a Double Role?

Talking about the director, Sara said, "He is truly someone I can turn to for any kind of help. This year has been extremely hard for everyone. He has been there for me as a rock."

Atrangi Re stars Sara in the lead role, with Dhanush, while Akshay stars in a key role. "All the three characters are funnily weird and it's their emotional journey. I am always looking for partners who are as emotionally touched as I am with the story and all three of them are like that. Every character in this film has it's own traits will put them in an unseen space," Aanand L Rai said in a statement.

