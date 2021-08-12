Actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor are already in a celebratory mood, going by their latest dance video on the song 'Marjaawaan' from their upcoming film 'Bell Bottom'. Akshay shared the video on Instagram. The two hold each other gently as they groove on the number, which has been sung by Gurnazar and Asees Kaur. Bell Bottom Song Marjaawaan: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor Romance in This Feel-Good Love Anthem of the Year (Watch Video).

The actor asked their fans to create their own steps on the tune. "Some songs stay with you forever. Create your versions of #Marjawaan with your partner. I'll reshare some of the best entries on my story," he wrote as the caption of the video, which currently has 936,000 views on the photo-sharing website. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor Are Fun in This BTS Video From the Film’s Song Marjaawaan!

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

'Bell Bottom', an espionage thriller is directed by Ranjit M. Tiwari. The film also stars Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. Set in the 1980s, the film was largely shot in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).