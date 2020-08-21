Bobby Deol as Dean Vijay Singh has impressed us all in Netflix's Class Of 83 Trailer. Helmed by Atul Sabharwal under Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Bobby Deol's digital debut explores the true story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation during the early 80s. Bobby plays this serious cop role with a lot of determination and conviction and fans are eagerly waiting to watch his performance in the upcoming Netflix film. Sharing about the experience of working in Class Of 83, Bobby Said "The 80s was a fascinating period in Mumbai's history and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again" Class Of 83: Bobby Deol Starrer Netflix Film to Premiere On August 21, 2020!

Bobby was last seen in Akshay Kumar's 2019 blockbuster comedy Housefull 4. He also has Prakash Jha's series Aashram lined up for August 28 release. Just before you plan to watch Bobby Deol's digital debut, Here is everything you need to know about Class Of 83. Class of 83: Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Excitement To See Bobby Deol As Dean Vijay Singh In This BTS Video!

Cast

Directed by Class Of 83 stars Bobby Deol in the leading role of a Police Officer who is assigned to form the best team of police officers to clean the crime in Bombay. The film of 83 also stars Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Ninad Mahajani, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Sameer Paranjape, Hitesh Bhojraj and Prithvik Pratap in a major role.

Plot

The film revolves around a policeman named Vijay Singh (Bobby Deol), who has been reassigned as an instructor a police academy. He has a task in hand to make a team of young talented cops who would down the big kingpins of the crime world in Bombay. Bobby’s character puts together a covert task force that specialises in pulling off encounter killings.

Trailer

Here is the Official Trailer of Class of 83

When and Where to Watch

Bobby Deol’s digital debut Class Of 83 is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 21. Users with Netflix subscriptions can watch it on the streaming platforms.

Movie Review

The reviews for Bobby Deol's Class Of 83 are not out yet. LatestLY will soon let you know about any updates of this Netflix film so till then stay tuned with us.

