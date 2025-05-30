Ahaan Panday, nephew of Chunky Panday and cousin of Ananya Panday, is making his acting debut with Saiyaara, a romantic musical backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film also marks director Mohit Suri’s entry into the YRF banner - best known for helming musical hits like Zeher, Kalyug, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Malang. The teaser for Saiyaara dropped on May 30, and along with Ahaan, it introduces the lovely Aneet Padda as part of the YRF family. ‘Saiyaara’: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-Starrer Romantic Drama Film Teaser Gives Glimpse of Love, Joy, Heartbreak and Pain (Watch Video).

While Saiyaara is certainly Ahaan Panday’s first screen outing (he is the son of Chunky Panday’s brother, Chikky Panday), the same can't be said for Aneet Padda. Her face may already be familiar to audiences who watch Indian television and web series. In fact, Saiyaara isn’t even her big-screen debut - she first appeared on the silver screen in a Kajol-starrer three years ago.

Who Is Aneet Padda?

Born on October 14, 2002, in Amritsar, Punjab, Aneet Padda comes from a non-filmy background. A rumour has circulated suggesting that her parents are director Nitya Mehra and film producer Karan Kapadia, but that isn’t true. They only mentored her during the production of a web series.

Now 22, Aneet gained attention with appearances in popular TV adverts for brands like Nescafé and Cadbury Silk, paving the way for her transition into films and digital shows.

Watch the Nescafe ad Featuring Aneet Padda:

Big Screen Debut: 'Salaam Venky'

Aneet Padda made her film debut with Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi. She played Nandini, the blind best friend of Venky (Vishal Jethwa), a young man battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Salaam Venky Movie Review: Kajol and Vishal Jethwa's Emotional Drama, Directed by Revathy, Works Only in Parts.

Watch a Song From 'Salaam Venky' Featuring Aneet Padda:

Kajol played Venky’s mother, while Aamir Khan made a notable cameo. The film had released in theatres on December 9, 2022, but unfortunately, it was a commercial failure. It is currently available to stream on ZEE5.

Breakthrough with 'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

Aneet’s breakout role came in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry (BGDC), created by Nitya Mehra. The show focuses on the lives and friendships of girls at an all-girls boarding school in Ooty. Padda played one of the lead characters, whose storyline involves a love triangle between her childhood male friend and her best friend at school. Big Girls Don't Cry Season 1 Review: Pooja Bhatt and Avantika Vandanapu's Coming-of Age Series Doesn't Soar Above Its Ordinary Writing.

Watch the Trailer of 'Big Girls Don't Cry':

Her performance was well received, earning praise from both critics and viewers when the show premiered in 2024. The ensemble cast also includes Pooja Bhatt, Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, Avantika (of Mean Girls reboot fame), Tenzin Lhakyila, Dalai, Vidushi, Afrah Sayed, and Arjun Mathur. Although the season ended with the promise of a sequel, no confirmation has been made yet.

Another Web Entry: 'Yuva Sapno Ka Safar'

Yuva Sapno Ka Safar is an anthology series comprising eight standalone episodes, each set in a different Indian city with a unique cast and director. The series premiered in April 2025.

Watch the Trailer of 'Yuva Sapno Ka Safar':

Aneet Padda stars in the first episode, Khatti Meethi Yaadein, which is set in Amritsar and directed by Nitya Mehra. She reunites with her BGDC co-star Dalai in this story about two best friends who run an underground radio show. The series is currently streaming on the Waves OTT app.

How Aneet Padda Landed 'Saiyaara' and When It’s Releasing

According to a report by ANI, Aneet Padda impressed the YRF team with her performance in Big Girls Don’t Cry and nailed her auditions for Saiyaara. She has reportedly signed a three-film contract with the studio and will now be managed exclusively by YRF Talent.

Watch the Teaser of 'Saiyaara':

Saiyaara has been written by Sankalp Sadanah, with dialogues by Rohan Shankar. The soundtrack boasts a host of composers including Mithoon, Sachet–Parampara, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil, Mithoon, Rishabh Kant, and Raj Shekhar. Saiyaara is slated for release on July 18, 2025.

