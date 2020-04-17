Flashback Friday: Radhika Madan Recalls Her Worst Audition for Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2

Radhika Madan recalls auditioning for Student of the Year 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram/Facebook)

While you may criticise Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, let's not deny that it had a good hype around it. While the original movie was a success at the box office, its sequel was merely an average hit. The movie, however, introduced us to Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria and we don't know if that's even worth mentioning. But how will you react if we say that Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan had earlier auditioned for this Dharma outing and her audition tape still haunts her to date? Angrezi Medium Actress Radhika Madan Receives Handwritten Letter From Amitabh Bachchan Appreciating Her Performance (See Pic).

Yes, the pretty actress had indeed given an audition for a role in Karan Johar's production but it only helped her bag some bad memories. “It was the worst audition of my life. Because I psyched myself so much that I got fever one day before the audition. I was so over-rehearsed because I thought this is it and nothing can be better than this. I was rehearsing while I was in the bathroom, while I was eating and whenever I could," she revealed in her conversation with Times of India.

The actress further elaborated on how she knew she wouldn't bag the role. "And, when I went there I was just not myself, I wasn’t even the character. When I was walking down from the office I told myself that this is happening for the last time Radhika that you are not living your character. Since that time, it didn’t matter to me whether I get selected or not I just wanted to live that character honestly. And, after that audition, I knew it that I’m not going to get it because it was such a bad audition," she explained. And now we wonder if she had auditioned for Ananya Panday or Tara Sutaria's role. Any guesses? Angrezi Medium: 10 Best Moments From Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film That Are Bound to Win You Over (SPOILER ALERT).

Radhika is currently one of the brightest young talents to look forward to in the industry and we hope her future releases are able to tap the acting potential within her.