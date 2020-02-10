Gargi College Incident: Swara Bhasker and Other Bollywood Celebs React to the Horrific Occurrence

Swara Bhasker (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The nation woke up to a rude shock after a mob molestation was reported by Delhi's Gargi college students. The three-day festival named as 'Reverie' turned out into a nightmare as a large mob of men barged into the campus on February 6 and molested the girls inside the campus. The students are now protesting for their safety and demanding the right action. Just like all the appalled netizens, Bollywood celebs to took to social media to react to this horrific incident. Gargi College Fest Mass Molestation: Principal Admits 'Laxity', Apologises to Students; NCW, DCW and Delhi Police Take Cognizance of Sexual Harassment.

In a series of tweets, Richa Chadha expressed disappointment and anger towards the incident. She wrote, "This is the last straw!If women can't even be safe inside their college,then stop pretending like you care about them,their freedom/education. This is a horrifying account of a teacher from #GargiCollege.Who is to blame for making these goons feel bigger than the law?" Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker too expressed her utter disbelief, sharing, "What the hell is going on in #Delhi Madness & depravity in Gargi College!?!? #Shameful."

On the other hand, Huma Qureshi revealed that she studied in this college once. Expressing her resentment over the terrible happening here, she said, "Mass molestation in #GargiCollege What the hell is going on ?? This is where I studied.... Makes me so sick and angry! Why can’t we protect our daughters ? Why can’t we protect our students in this country??" See all the tweets below.

Huma Qureshi's Tweet

Mass molestation in #GargiCollege What the hell is going on ?? This is where I studied.... Makes me so sick and angry! Why can’t we protect our daughters ? Why can’t we protect our students in this country?? — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 10, 2020

Swara Bhasker's Tweet

What the hell is going on in #Delhi Madness & depravity in Gargi College!?!? #Shameful https://t.co/AO2K8rp9gN — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 9, 2020

Richa Chadha's Tweet

This must be what Frankenstein was about. Female students were groped at JNU, Jamia too... cctvs were broken. At #GargiCollege , the goons just proved that they never needed a reason. It was never about ideology. These men live among us. You and yours are next. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 10, 2020

Owing to the gravity of the situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded stringent action. The administration is also being questioned on why no quick action was taken when the incident took place.