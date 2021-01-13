As the country celebrates the festival of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Bollywood stars on Wednesday took to their social media handles and extended greetings on the festival. Wishing for prosperity and peace, megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent Lohri wishes on Twitter. Raveena Tandon extended greetings over the festival of Lohri and Makar Sankranti by sharing her pictures clad in traditional wear. She noted in an Instagram picture, "Wishing you a very Happy Lohri and Makar Sakranti as well. May this harvest season bring you prosperity." Lohri 2021: Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and Ankita Lokhande’s Traditional Outfits To Amp Up Your Festive Wardrobe (View Pics)

"And help you to fly high like a kite. Let us celebrate together. Happy Lohri."

Veteran actor Raj Babbar took to Twitter and sent best wishes over the festival. He wrote in Hindi, "Best wishes to the countrymen of Lohri, a festival to celebrate the new crop. This festival is a symbol of peace and prosperity in life." Talking on the new agricultural laws, he added, "New agricultural laws are a blow to prosperity and an obstacle to peace. Today I dedicate this Lohri to the peasant brothers whose resolve has now become a struggle of 'Indianness versus professionalism'." Lohri 2021: Farmers in Punjab Burn Copies of Centre’s Farm Laws As Mark of Protest Against the Legislations

Veteran actor Hema Malini took to Instagram and penned a message to extend greetings on Lohri. "Festival time again! This time we get rid of all the bad covid baggage of 2020 and look forward to a normal, lively, active 2021 - totally covid free! Happy festivities!" By sharing a picture featuring himself as he stands amid the lush yellow flowers, in a mustard field, Randeep Hooda penned a note on Instagram and sent best wishes. He wrote, "Greetings and best wishes for #Lohri, #Pongal, #Bihu, #MakarSankranti and #Uttarayan. On this auspicious occasion, I hope we begin the new year with both our providers and our govt working together and unitedly benefiting this great nation."

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3782 - Happy Lohri .. prosperity and peace .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KEGpau2DKO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2021

Kangana Ranaut

In Himachal we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighbourhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway #HappyLohri2021 pic.twitter.com/McsJP65zyw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 13, 2021

Randeep Hooda

Raveena Tandon

Raj Babbar

नई फसल के उपलक्ष्य के पर्व #लोहड़ी की देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं। ये पर्व जीवन में शांति और समृद्धि का प्रतीक है। नए कृषि क़ानून समृद्धि पर आघात हैं और शांति में बाधा। आज लोहड़ी उन किसान भाइयों के नाम जिनका संकल्प अब 'भारतीयता बनाम व्यावसायिकता' का संघर्ष बन चुका है। pic.twitter.com/h6jdr980RZ — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) January 13, 2021

Hema Malini

Festival time again! This time we get rid of all the bad covid baggage of 2020 and look forward to a normal, lively, active 2021 - totally covid free! Happy festivities! pic.twitter.com/bovEuAC4cL — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 13, 2021

On Lohri, bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad. Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi.