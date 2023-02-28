Bodyguard actress and Yuvraj Singh's darling wife, Hazel Keech celebrates her birthday on February 28. While Hazel didn't prefer continuing her career in Bollywood, she's still a part of the celebrity culture, thanks to her cricketer husband. The couple got married in 2016 and were blessed with their first child in 2022. Their big fat Indian wedding was definitely the talk of the town and we simply adore their chemistry as a couple. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech Blessed With Baby Boy, Irfan Pathan, Abhishek Bachchan & More Congratulate the Couple (View Tweet).

Hazel and Yuvraj dated for a brief period of time before tying the knot in front of their friends and family members. Their Instagram account is flooded with pictures from their different holidays and special moments that will warm your hearts. Hazel and Yuvraj are among the good-looking couples in the cricket and the acting world and their love story will only reinstate your faith in the institution called marriage. To celebrate Hazel's birthday and check out their chemistry, let's have a look at some of their most adorable pictures together. Yuvraj Singh Wishes Wifey Hazel Keech on Her Birthday, Former Cricketer Shares Montage of Adorable Stills With Lady Love.

Such a Good Looking Pair

Made for Each Other

Frame It!

From the Throwback Diaries

They Have Eyes Only For Each Other

Happy Birthday, Hazel Keech!

