Actor Himansh Kohli took his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 5 and the second recently. He confesses being apprehensive about the process initially. "I won't deny that in the beginning I was hesitant. Such decisions take time. I don't think one should hurry, too. So, I took my time and gained trust as I started reading about it. The virus is much worse, anyway. At least, the vaccine is providing us protection, so why not go for it?" he told IANS.

The "Yaariyaan" actor, took the vaccine in Dubai, where he has a home. "I felt sick for a day when the first dose was given, and for a couple of hours after the second dose. But, you slowly start feeling better and more confident later, thinking how Covid-19 can't affect you anymore," said Himansh.

The actor will be seen next in "Boondi Raita". The comedy directed by Kamal Chandra also stars Sonnalli Seygall and Ravi Kishan, and is expected to go on floors soon.

