Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Thursday evening revealed this is the first time the doors of their Lord Shiva temple, built by his maternal grandfather decades ago, is shut on Mahashivratri owing to the pandemic. The actor says "responsibility of preservation of life, health and safety takes centre stage", no matter what. From Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter To Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, Here’s Looking At Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Films!

Extending Mahashivratri wishes to fans on Instagram, the actor also spoke about the temple, which they have been visiting every year as a family tradition. "Jai Shiv Shankar! Mahashivratri ki hardik shubhkamnaye. #ThrowbackThursday as I reminisce a conversation with my Nana who I used to call Deda with love. "Why do we celebrate Maha Shivratri?.. a young me asked my Deda, J.Om.Prakash ji.. wondering why each year we would follow a family tradition to visit the beautiful Shiv temple, Deda built decades ago.Krrish 4: The Superhero franchise to see Hrithik Roshan Vs Hrithik Roshan in the next installation?

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

"Explaining the very human significance of the occasion, he explained that our family comes together to celebrate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parwati Ma. The day is dedicated to CO-EXISTING, with a puja and community meal. All through, self reflecting with a resolute to creating a better world for ourselves and others, each day, every day.

"This year, the essence of Maha Shivratri hits me particularly stronger. First time ever, the doors of our temple remain shut as measure of social distancing. If anything, the responsibility of preservation of life, health and safety takes centre stage. Putting a strong prayer out in the universe asking for inner strength to heal, help and empower. Om Namah Shivaya," he wrote.

Hrithik will next be seen in the action adventure film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Hrithik alongside alongside Deepika Padukone for the first time.

