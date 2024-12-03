Aliya Fakhri, sister of Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, has been charged with first-degree murder and related offences for allegedly setting a fire that claimed the lives of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs, 35, and his friend Anastasia Etienne. As per the statement shared related to her arrest, a witness reported that Aliya arrived at the property, a detached garage in the Jamaica neighbourhood of New York, early in the morning and shouted, “You’re all going to die today,” before setting the two-storey on fire. Both Edward and Anastasia succumbed to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, unable to escape the from the building. ‘You’re All Going To Die Today’: Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Aliya Fakhri, Charged With First-Degree Murder, Allegedly Yelled Before Setting the Fire.

Who Is Aliya Fakhri?

Aliya Fakhri is the younger sister of Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri. Born and raised in Queens, New York, 43-year-old Aliya shares a multicultural background with her sister. Their father, Mohammed Fakhri, was Pakistani, while their mother, Marie Fakhri, is of Czech descent. The Fakhri sisters experienced a challenging childhood, with their parents divorcing early in their lives, followed by their father's untimely death. Aliya’s personal struggles have been highlighted in the wake of this tragedy. According to several reports, her mother disclosed that Aliya battled opioid addiction, which began after a dental procedure. Marie believes this addiction may have influenced her daughter’s behaviour, leading to the devastating incident. Shocker! Actress Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Aliya Fakhri Arrested for Murder of Ex-Boyfriend and His Female Friend in New York: Report.

Aliya Fakhri Double Homicide Case

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz confirmed Aliya Fakhri’s indictment by a grand jury on multiple counts of murder and arson. If convicted, Aliya could face life imprisonment. Supreme Court Justice John Zoll has remanded her in custody, with a court date set for December 9.

Actress Nargis Fakhri, known for her roles in films like Rockstar, Madras Café, Housefull 3, Dishoom and more, has not yet commented publicly on her sister’s case.

