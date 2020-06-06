Janhvi Kapoor Replies To An Instagram User Asking 'Do You Want A Kid?' And It's Kinda Cute!

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo credit: Instagram)

Yesterday Boney Kapoor revealed that the staff members who were infected by coronavirus have recovered. He and his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi have completed their 14 days quarantine as well. While they are locked inside the house just like us, Janhvi has been sharing some really cool pictures and videos. The recent one was of her looking straight to the camera with those big eyes which are damn pretty. But it's the caption that has made quite an impact on people. She wrote, "Here’s looking at you, kid." Janhvi Kapoor Wants To Recreate Mom Sridevi’s Legendary ‘Kate Nahi Kat Te’ Song, Says ‘Those Latkas And Jhatkas Were So Perfect’

Quite obviously people are amused wondering if she just called herself a kid or is she addressing someone. Interestingly, she even humoured an Instagram user who commented, "Who’s kid????? You wanna have a kid??????" Her reply will leave a smile on your face.

Now check the comment and her reaction!

Janhvi keeps up the Instagram game by sharing pictures of her and her family. Recently, she shared one of her parents on their wedding anniversary. But she seems quite fazed by her sister Khushi's obsession with Tik Tok. Well, Janhvi you aren't the only one. The whole world is stunned at the way millennials are using this video-sharing app.