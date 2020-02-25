Janhvi Kapoor's Dance on Waheeda Rehman's 'Piya Tose' Song Is Truly Elegant! (Watch Video)

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor has a bag full of films but guesses what she is enjoying the most? Dance! The actress is busy prepping up for her role in Karan Johar's Takht. The 22-year-old star is said to be playing the role of Zainabadi Mahal aka Hira Bai. For this, she is sharpening her dialect and kathak moves. This video seems to be one from her practice session and it is simply beautiful! Takht: Karan Johar's Magnum Opus with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Others to be Mounted on a Lavish Budget of Rs 250 Crore?.

In the dance video, she is seen in grooving elegantly on Waheeda Rehman's song, "Piya Tose Naina Lage Re" from Guide. The track is extremely popular for the veteran actress' beautiful dance and Janhvi practicing on it was an equally pretty sight. The star-kid wore a pastel blue anarkali and ditched makeup while being here. She danced with her mentor, rehearsing her expressions in the videos. Check out the video below.

Janhvi Kapoor Dances On 'Piya Tose'

It is indeed wonderful to watch the budding actors like Janhvi taking lessons at the grass-root level. We can't wait to see how her character turns out to be in KJo's masterpiece. She will be reportedly romancing Ranveer Singh in this film, which is again a fresh pairing that the B-town audience will witness. The actress will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afza and Dostana 2. Coming back to the video, how did you find the dance?