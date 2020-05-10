Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Mother’s Day Special Pic With Her Little Boy Taimur Is Just Too Cute To Handle!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur are the sweetest and the cutest mother and son duo. Netizens eagerly wait for Kareena and Tim’s picture to hit the internet. And ever since Kareena has joined Instagram, fans just wait to catch a glimpse of the duo. And today being Mother’s Day, fans were just waiting to see what picture would Kareena be sharing on this special occasion, and here it is. The lovely mother of one has shared a goofy pic with her son and it is indeed a perfect one to be shared on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Mommy Shilpa Shetty Kundra Gets the Sweetest Note from Son Viaan on Mother’s Day 2020!

While sharing the post Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim #HappyMothersDay”. Kareena and Taimur look super cute sticking their tongues out. These two are adorable and stylish as well. Kareena has sported a kaftan while Taimur has sported a Lion King imprinted tee. Take a look at the pic below! Mother’s Day 2020: Anushka Sharma Expresses Her Love for Her Mom and Mom-In-Law with This Beautiful Pic!

Kareena And Taimur

This picture is winning hearts on the internet. Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Rhea Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and many others are all hearts for this pic. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, many other celebs have also shared lovely posts wishing their moms. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.