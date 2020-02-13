Kartik Aaryan On Women With Defects Comment: They Asked Me A Question About A Meme And I Answered

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is a heartthrob for many girls as they find him cute. That has helped the guy pocket some of the really big remakes and sequels. But he sometimes says things that get him into trouble. Recently, in a radio interview, he said, "Ayushmann Khurrana's films have men with defects, his movies have women with defects". Obviously, it didn't go down well with people. He was slammed and trolled mercilessly. Now, he has reacted to the reaction he received and it might not be good enough. Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Nibba-Nibbi’ Tweet While Promoting Love Aaj Kal With Arushi Sharma Gets Him in Trouble, Twitterati Calls Him Racist

Kartik in an interview with Rediff, says, "I have this habit of speaking without thinking. This comment was made during a radio interview, where I said I read these memes that Ayushmann Khurrana and I were a part of, and a meme like this was written. I found it funny that people notice it this way, but I never connected that with me. I did not mean to hurt any sentiment. I am a fun-loving person. During the interview, they asked me a question about a meme and I answered."

So all that for a meme! We wonder why did he quote the meme in an interview. Being naive or silly? You tell us.