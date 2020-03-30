Kartik Aaryan Takes up the TikTok Emoji Challenge With a Broken Hand and It's Hilarious (Watch Video)

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram/TikTok)

Kartik Aaryan sure knows how to keep the audience entertained. Even during a nationwide lockdown. The actor has been posting very entertaining videos on his social media, which his fans have been loving. He has shared a rap on coronavirus. He has shared a video of him washing the dishes. He has also shared his parents' reaction to his film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Now, the actor took to his TikTok and tried to take up the Gesture Challenge - where you replicate emojis with your fingers on the beats of the song Y2K & Bbno$ - Lalala. Spoiler alert. Further, we reveal how did Kartik fare on this challenge.

Kartik Aaryan failed the gesture challenge. He did try to do it with his broken hand so we will give him points for the cool attempt. The actor tried the challenge with his sister, Kritik Tiwari, who absolutely nailed it.

Check Out The Video Here

Earlier in the day, Kartik had announced on social media that he will be donating Rs 1 crore for COVID-19 relief funds. The sum is pretty huge. The Love Aaj Kal actor wrote, "It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us, I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible."

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyya and Dostana 2.