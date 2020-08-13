Films releasing on OTT Platforms has been a huge sigh of relief for the movie buffs out there in the times of COVID-19. Actor Vidyut Jammwal is back with yet another release in a month's time. Commando star's last outing Yaara came out on July 30 and had raked mixed reviews. Now his next Khuda Haafiz is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 14 the day before India's Independence Day. The charismatic action star has impressed the audiences already with the film's trailer got positive reviews. [Exclusive] Khuda Haafiz Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi Shares How Being an Assistant Director Helped Her (Watch Video)

Just before you look forward to watch Vidyut Jammwal starrer, Here is everything you need to know about Khuda Haafiz. OTT Releases Of The Week: Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena, Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz, Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay 2 and More Independence Week Releases

Cast

Helmed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz stars Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead. The film also features Annu Kapoor, Shiv Panditt and Aahana Kumra in major roles.

Plot

Set in the backdrop of the 2008 recession, Khuda Haafiz is a film inspired by true events about a husband’s search for his missing wife, in a foreign country. Vidyut plays Sameer Choudhary, while Shivaleeka Oberoi plays his missing wife, Nargis. Sameer’s search leads him to make some shady discoveries about human trafficking.

Trailer

Here is the Official Trailer of Khuda Haafiz:

Music

Music of the film is composed by Mithoon while the lyrics written by Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri.

Below is Khuda Haafiz's Audio Jukebox:

When and Where to Watch

Khuda Hafiz is available for Disney+ Hotstar subscribers. You can watch the Vidyut Jammwal film on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Movie Review

The reviews of JKhuda Hafiz are not out yet. LatestLY will update you with its take on Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer. So stay tuned with our website to know our thoughts about the Disney+ Hotstar Film.

