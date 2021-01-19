Richa Chadha is one of the few actors who is always under the scanner of the audience. She is often dragged into one or other discussions for the kind of films she does or for simply putting out her opinions. Currently, the actress is headlining the news for her upcoming film Madam Cheif Minister. The film chronicles the story of a young woman and her journey in politics and shows how she paves her way to glory. Richa's character was initially compared to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati and the actress received a lot of backlash for the same. Madam Chief Minister: Richa Chadha Reacts to the Backlash and Clarifies That Her Film Is Not About BSP Supremo Mayawati.

The film's poster, which was released on January 5, was slammed by many on social media for apparently showing the Dalit community in a stereotypical way as Chadha's character is shown holding a broom in her hand. While Richa apologised for the mistake, she made sure she puts her opinion out in a subtle way and tell how she feels about all the controversies created about the films that are made around the topic of politics. She shared an amusing reel on Instagram where she can be seen grooving to a trendy song and showing how people react to politically dramatic films in the US and in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Earlier, Richa has issued a statement, talking about the poster and said, "The first poster that was released faced severe criticism, rightly so. What to me (and my privileged eyes) was a mere prop used by my character in a scene, came across as a stereotypical portrayal of Dalits for many of our people. They realised this inadvertent error and took this criticism in their stride. They responded immediately by retracting the objectionable poster and by releasing a new poster the very next day." She said that the team's heart is in the right place and hoped that the audience will see it when they watch the film. Madam Chief Minister Trailer: Richa Chadha as a ‘Tej Katari’ Dalit Leader Promises a Gutsy Political Drama Like Never Before.

Produced by T-Series Films and Kangra Talkies, Madam Chief Minister also features Manav Kaul, Saurabh Shukla, Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti in pivotal roles. This film would be Chadha's second theatrical release amid the coronavirus pandemic, after Shakeela which hit cinema halls last month. The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor of Jolly LLB fame and will hit the theatres on January 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 10:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).