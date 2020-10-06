The upcoming film Ek Villain 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain that was also helmed by Mohit Suri. It had starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. The film turned out to be a major box office success and now the makers are gearing up for the sequel. Ek Villain 2 will feature Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead. Before roping in Arjun, the makers had initially cast Aditya Roy Kapur for the action thriller. However, he walked out of the project due to creative differences. John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur Onboard for Ek Villain 2?

Talking about the shooting of Ek Villain 2, it could reportedly go on floors by January 2021. As per a report in Mid-Day, the film’s director Mohit Suri would be shooting this upcoming action thriller in abroad. The shooting of several films in the country and in overseas had to be suspended in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The makers who had planned to begin the shoot by mid of this year couldn’t begin it owing to the crisis. Aditya Roy Kapur Exits 'Do Villain' with John Abraham Over Creative Difference with Director Mohit Suri?

About Ek Villain 2 shoot, Mohit Suri was quoted as saying, “Even though the story is set in India, we cannot shoot here due to the coronavirus crisis. We are planning to shoot abroad as the situation is relatively under control. We are in the process of zeroing in on the locations.” Keep watching this space for more other updates from the world of entertainment!

