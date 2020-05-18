Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Mother Suffers Anxiety Attack Twice After His Younger Sister's Demise (Read Tweet)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

COVID-19 lockdown has affected people in various ways. People are facing professional as well as personal loss. Not to forget, the mental health aspect is also as important to talk about amid this lockdown. Amid this, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui informed posted about unfortunate series of events that happened in his family during quarantine. In his latest tweet he posted about his sister's demise and his mother's anxiety attack. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Twitter Gets Reactivated and His First Tweet Is About Saying ‘Alvida’ to Irrfan Khan!.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice.We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome." Check out the tweet below.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tweet:

Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 18, 2020

Nawazuddin, along with his family, returned to his home Bundhana with necessary permissions. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh informed that he took permission from the authorities and reached his hometown. On reaching, they were put under mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

On the work front, the long-impending release of his film, Ghoomketu finally saw the light of the day. It will be released on streaming platform which is ZEE5 and also stars Anurag Kashyap in an important role. It also has starry cameos of Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh. The Pushpendra Nath Mishra directed film will release online on May 22. Coming back to Nawazuddin's family situation, we wish them good health and safety.