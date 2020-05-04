Neetu Kapoor Shares her Gratitude for the Staff of HN Reliance Hospital for Treating Rishi Kapoor and her Family as Their Own

Neetu Kapoor shares her gratitude for the staff of HN Reliance Hospital (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise was a huge blow to the entire entertainment industry. The Prem Rog actor was earlier treated for cancer in New York but succumbed to his illness eventually. Rishi returned from the US in September last year and was looking forward to more projects in the near future. However, his sudden demise shattered all the hopes for his fans. And while they are busy mourning his death, Neetu Kapoor on behalf of Rishi's entire family shared her gratitude for the staff of HN Reliance Hospital. Late Bollywood Legends Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor Get Special Mentions From Mira Nair and Amitabh Bachchan During 'I For India' Concert.

The former actress took to her Instagram account to share her gratitude for the doctors and medical staff who treated Rishi Kapoor during his last hospitalization. "As a family, we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital!

The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart," she captioned while sharing a picture of the late actor and conveying her gratitude. Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67: Remembering Bollywood’s Romantic Hero As He Bids Goodbye, Fighting Cancer.

Check out Neetu Kapoor's Post

Yesterday (May 3) Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor along with Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji were clicked at Banganga river to immerse the late actor's ashes. His daughter Riddhima Sahni was granted permission to travel from Delhi to Mumbai to be with her family during these trying times.