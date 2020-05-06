Priyanka Chopra Cuddles Her Pet Gino on the Couch and Their Happy Picture Would Surely Make Diana Jealous!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gino, Diana (Photo Credits: Insta)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram account is just wow. The desi girl of Bollywood is quite active on social media and often shares sneak-peek from her abode with fans. It was just yesterday when she had posted pictures of her niece doing her makeup and it was too cute to handle. And now, amid lockdown PeeCee has shared another gem on Insta and it's awesome sauce. The actress this time teased fans with a warm pic featuring herself along with Nick Jonas' german shepherd dog, Gino. FYI, NickYanka love pets and so are proud parents to two doggies namely Diana and Gino. Priyanka Chopra and Her Niece Krishna Sky Sarkisian's Are Having Their Very Own 'Met Gala' Photo-Shoot and The Theme Is All Things Adorable.

While the tiny four-legged beauty, Diana has been with Priyanka from quite a long time. On the other hand, the enormous looking german shepherd, Gino was gifted by Priyanka to Nick in 2019 on their anniversary. Coming back to photo shared by PeeCee in the same we can see the actress flashing her million-watt smile and cuddling Gino. We wonder if Diana is jealous. Also, the pic is from Nick's house in Los Angeles, California. "I promise Gino loves my cuddles," she captioned the image. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Every Bit of Gorgeous as the Diva Rules the Runway at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 (View Pics).

Check Out The Picture of Priyanka and Gino Below:

View this post on Instagram I promise Gino loves my cuddles. @ginothegerman A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 5, 2020 at 5:07pm PDT

Well, indeed the post is a treat for all the dog lovers on Priyanka's account. Meanwhile, it was recently when Priyanka and Nick took part in the 'I For India' fundraiser digital concert which was all about collecting money for the needy amid the crisis. The event has minted around Rs 52 crore and saw many prominent faces from the world of showbiz. Stay tuned!