Richa Chadha Requests Government to Help Daily Wage Workers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Read Tweet)

Richa Chadha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The fight to contain the spread of COVID-19 is far beyond imagination. Across countries, the virus has affected many lives. Be it the commoners or celebs or personalities across fields, everyone has been requested to maintain hygiene protocols and also to avoid stepping out in large gatherings. In fact, there have been production houses that have also delayed the releases of films and delayed the shooting of several projects owing to coronavirus outbreak. The shutdown has also impacted many daily wage earners. Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who is never shy of voicing her opinion, has requested the government to help daily wage workers amid coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Outbreak: Have Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Decided to Postpone Their Summer Wedding?

Richa Chadha posted a tweet requesting the government to ‘announce a bailout for the small businesses’. There are many small scale businesses and the daily wage workers who have been affected due to coronavirus outbreak. She tweeted, “Dear government, Please announce a bailout for the small businesses... or this lockdown will be the last nail in their coffin Loudly crying face, Announce relief/daily wage workers. We’re staring a disaster in the face! Politics can wait. #SaveIndiaFromCOVID19”. Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonam Kapoor and Family to Contribute to the Relief Fund for Daily Wage Earners Impacted By Production Shutdown Owing to COVID-19.

Here’s Richa Chadha’s Tweet:

Dear government , Please announce a bailout for the small businesses... or this lockdown will be the last nail in their coffin 😭, Announce relief/daily wage workers. We’re staring a disaster in the face! Politics can wait. #SaveIndiaFromCOVID19 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 18, 2020

Yesterday (March 17), Sidharth Roy Kapur, President of Producers Guild of India, announced that they are setting up a relief fund for workers affected by production shutdown amid the coronavirus scare in the country. In the statement it was also mentioned that if anyone intends to contribute to the cause can share the details on the given e-mail id (in the statement). Sonam Kapoor responded saying that she and her family would be donating for the relief fund.