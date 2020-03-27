Riteish Deshmukh Tweaks Salman Khan's Popular Song to 'Itna Corona Mujhe Pyaar' As He Creatively Takes the Safe Hands Challenge (Watch Video)

Riteish Deshmukh (Photo Credits: Twittter)

Coronavirus outbreak has put all major nations across the globe on lockdown so as to contain the further spread of the virus. One of the key preventive measures that has been repeatedly mentioned by health practitioners to be followed amid this pandemic is to wash one's hands regularly for more than 20 seconds. Several celebrities also participated in WHO's (World Health Organisation) safe hands challenge to educate their fans. Recently, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to guide his fans on the same but gave it a hilarious twist and it has a connection to an old Salman Khan song. The actor shared a video where he is seen running away from a graphic representation of the coronavirus and eventually washing his hands although the video is set to the background of a popular song from Salman Khan's 1991 film Love. Selena Gomez Takes Up The Safe Hands Challenge, Nominates Cardi B, Gigi Hadid and Olivia Wilde To Do The Same! (Watch Video).

Captioning his video as "Itna Corona Mujhe Pyaar" Riteish tweaked the lyrics of the famous song "Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya" featuring Salman Khan and Revathi. In the video, Riteish says "Itna Corona Mujhe Pyaar" to the virus graphic and gets rid of it by washing his hands. This is certainly a creative and fun way to further school people who still aren't clear about the preventive measures against COVID-19.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram itna corona mujhe pyaar #coronavirus #Handwashchallenge A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:25pm PDT

It has been amazing watching celebrities try and ease the tension amid this crisis by sharing some amazingly personal posts including the ones where they are seen doing household chores. They have also shown the importance of social distancing through their posts and we even saw Kareena Kapoor Khan catching up with her gal pals on a video call and showing everyone the right way to stay connected while social distancing. COVID-19 Pandemic: Deepika Padukone Shows How To Wash Hands, Extends WHO's Safe Hands Challenge To Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo And Virat Kohli (Watch Video).

As for celebrities in the South industry, bigwigs such as Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu among others have also made hefty donations to help the Health ministry in managing this crisis.