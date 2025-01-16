After the shocking attack on Saif Ali Khan during a robbery attempt at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, several celebrities have expressed their support and well wishes for the actor. Jr NTR, who shared screen space with Khan in Devara: Part 1, shared his sentiments, saying, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.” Kalyanram Nandamuri and Thaman S also wished for his well-being and prayed for the Bollywood actor’s speedy recovery. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed 6 Times; Actor Injured After Robber Barges Into Bandra Home of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Him – Read Details.

Jr NTR Shocked To Hear About the Attack on ‘Devara’ Co-Star

Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 16, 2025

Kalyanram Nandamuri Prays for Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Well-Being’

Deeply disturbed to learn about the attack on Saif sir. Hoping and praying for his speedy recovery and well-being. — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) January 16, 2025

Thaman S Wishes Saif Ali Khan Speedy Recovery

