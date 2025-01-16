Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked around 2:30 AM on January 16 at his Mumbai residence in the upscale Bandra West area. CCTV footage later revealed the assailant, wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and an orange scarf, lurking in a stairwell at Khan's home. According to NDTV, police said the attacker demanded a ransom of INR 1 crore. Khan’s sons, Jeh and Taimur, along with their nanny, were reportedly held hostage at knifepoint by the intruder during the violent break-in. The actor's attack has sent shockwaves through the film industry and the public, leaving many in disbelief. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: CCTV Video Shows Attacker Walking Down Staircase in Actor’s House.

The Attack Unfolds: Maid Confronts Intruder, Khan Tries to Defend Himself

Around 2:30 AM, Eliyama Phillipes, a maid working for Saif Ali Khan, saw the intruder at his home. When she confronted him, the attacker demanded INR 1 crore. She screamed, which alerted Khan. He then tried to fight the intruder, but things quickly turned violent, and the attacker stabbed him.

Intruder Breaks Into Saif Ali Khan's Home, Demanded INR 1 Crore Ransom

Saif Ali Khan’s Sons and Nanny Held Hostage at Knifepoint During Attack

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed in Shocking Attack, Son Rushes Him to Hospital

The attack left Saif Ali Khan with injuries to his spinal cord. After the assault, he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his son, Ibrahim, in an auto-rickshaw due to a delay with their car. Reports indicate that Khan's condition is now stable. Doctors said he sustained "Actor is out of danger, surgery was successful. Injuries were deeper but doctors managed it. He sustained major injury to thoracic spine due to a lost knife in his spine." Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Doctors Recover 2.5-Inch Knife Post Surgery, Actor in ICU in Stable Condition - Report.

The doctor's added, "Surgery was done to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid. There were two other wounds on the left-hand right side of the neck repaired by the plastic surgery team. The actor is completely stable now, he is in recovery mood. He will be shifted out of ICU tomorrow morning and discharged in two to three days." As per reports, the actor is out of danger now.

