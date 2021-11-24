Salim Khan, of the celebrated and perhaps Hindi Cinema's most popular screenwriter duo ever, Salim-Javed, celebrates his birthday today. They ruled the 70s and early 80s like a boss. Movie credits used to begin with Salim-Javed's... and that was almost unheard of at that time. It is said that they used to command a similar paycheck as the leading heroes. Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, just name it and they have done it. So it really baffles us that the legendary screenwriter doesn't write scripts for his own superstar son Salman Khan. His movies almost always get slammed for its poor writing and terrible execution these days. Why doesn't he come to the aide of his own son? Well, he has a reason for that. 'Angry Young Men': Documentary on Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar in Works

Speaking to IANS a few years back, Salim Khan said, "It’s not that I haven’t written films for Salman. I had written a film for him, Patthar Ke Phool, which did reasonably well too. Even today, when I pitch a script, people always have a question that 'if it is good then why is Salman not acting'?” He further added, “Another thing is if a movie fails, it is my fault. If it is a hit, it is Salman’s efforts!" Salim Khan Birthday: 5 Times Dadddy-Dearest Stood By Son Salman Khan's Side Like A Rock Solid Support

As a matter of fact, Khan has also penned the script for Majdhaar which sees Salman Khan along with Rahul Roy and Manisha Koirala.

