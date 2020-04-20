Sanjay Dutt’s Wife Maanayata and Children Stuck in Dubai amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Actor Says, ‘I Miss Them Terribly’

Sanjay Dutt's Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On March 24, PM Narendra Modi had imposed 21 days nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus outbreak. On April 14 the Prime Minister announced further extension of the lockdown period in the country until May 3. All the flight services have been cancelled and other mode of commutation have also been stalled owing to the lockdown. Due to this, the ones who got stuck in abroad couldn’t manage to reach back in India and be with their families. Even Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s family is going through a similar phase. Sanjay Dutt Pleads With Folded Hands Asking Fans to Follow Government’s Lockdown to Combat COVID-19 (Watch Video).

In an interview to a leading daily, Sanjay Dutt opens up on how he misses being with his wife Maanayata and his children amid this lockdown. Sanjay’s family got stuck in Dubai during this lockdown period. About it Sanjay was quoted saying as, “I am also spending a lot of time connecting with my family virtually, which is the most important thing in my life. When the lockdown was announced, unfortunately, Maanayata and my children were already in Dubai. In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything. Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to them multiple times in a day, and yet, I miss them terribly.” COVID-19 Outbreak: Monali Thakur Stuck in Switzerland after Flights Get Cancelled; Singer Also Clarifies That She is Fit and Fine (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has intriguing projects lined-up. The films that the actor has in his kitty include Bhuj: The Pride of India, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Torbaaz and Prithviraj. The shooting of the films and other TV shows and web-series will resume once the lockdown is lifted.