That Shah Rukh Khan has a humungous fanbase worldwide is no hidden fact. In fact, as much as he is loved and adored and is obsessed over by Indians, he is one of the very few Bollywood actors out there, who enjoys the same kinds attention and love internationally too. So it came as no surprise when back in 2019, he was the man who represented Bollywood film industry at the Joy Forum in Riyadh. The Joy Forum also saw many superstars from other film industries who came together to promote the film business in Saudi Arabia. Shah Rukh Khan, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan in One Frame at the Joy Forum 2019 Is Sunday Done Right! (View Pics).

And it was at this very Joy Forum, an event organised to 'help develop the entertainment industry in the kingdom', that SRK, whom we all idolise, got to meet his own heroes - Belgian actor, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan. SRK also made sure to take one more photo that has gone viral now, one with everyone's favourite, Jason Momoa, who also happens to be 7-year-old AbRam Khan's favourite super-hero as Aquaman. Shah Rukh Khan's Next With Rajkumar Hirani To Be an Immigration Themed Social Comedy, Actor Growing His Hair For The Same?.

And now, another pic of just SRK, Jason Momoa and Jackie Chan has been going viral on the internet as a throwback. And it can't be missed.

Check It Out Below:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who was on a self-imposed sabbatical after his last film Zero, failed to perform at the box-office, has been busy with his production house. He was supposed to announce his next venture on his birthday but he did not. However, reports floating around these days claim that SRK's next will be with Rajkumar Hirani and will be based on social comedy based on the immigration topic, set in Punjab and Canada.

