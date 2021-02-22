Shekhar Suman was in for a rude shock two days back when a social media post of a leading news channel claimed his son Adhyayan Suman has died by suicide. At a time when many in the industry are choosing the path to end their lives due to various reasons, this is capable to wreck havoc in any parent's life. A miffed Suman took to Twitter to talk about the blunder. It seems a journalist apologised for the mistake but he isn't taking it lying down. He has vowed to take legal action against them. Shekhar Suman Urges Everyone to Light a Diya This Diwali in the Memory of Sushant Singh Rajput (Read Tweet)

Suman writes, "Yesterday @ZeeNews  acted unpardonably irresponsible and sent out a piece of news that devastated me, my wife and my family members .My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide. Adhyayan was in Delhi." We can only imagine how devasted they might have been after reading about it. 

Suman hits out at the channel for such a monumental mistake.

Taking the legal route

Ban the channel

Apology not accepted

Should be punished

Shekhar Suman has often been vocal about the ways of the industry especially after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).