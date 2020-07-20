Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. Since then, a lot has been spoken and written about his untimely demise. While the autopsy report of the Dil Bechara star confirmed that he died by suicide, on the other hand, there is debate on social media for a CBI probe into the matter as according to them it's a murder and not suicide. Amid all this, a movie titled as 'Suicide or Murder' on the late actor's life has been announced. The first look poster of the same is out and surprisingly it will star Sushant's lookalike, Sachin Tiwari in the film. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Doppelganger Sachin Tiwari’s Videos And Pics Go Viral After Dil Bechara Actor's Demise (View Posts).

Producer Vijay Shekhar shared the poster on social media. "A boy from small-town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing @officialtiwarisachin _ as 'The Outsider' in #SuicideOrMurder," he captioned the poster. Must say, the resemblance is real and Sachin in the monochrome poster does look like Sushant. Suicide or Murder? That's the Title of the Movie Based on Sushant Singh Rajput's Life.

Check Out Suicide Or Murder Poster Below:

Speaking to Navbharat Times, Vijay expressed that the movie deals with the subject of nepotism in Bollywood. "About 50 percent of the script of the film has been worked out and it will be finalized by mid-August. From September 16, we will shoot for 50 days in Mumbai and Punjab. This film is being made to break the myth of nepotism and Bollywood mafias spread in Bollywood,” he said.

On being quizzed about Sushant's life and the film, he answered, "I am not trying to redeem his name at all. I am just trying to make an accident like Sushant not happen to anyone else. Before that happened to Jiah Khan or Divya Bharti. I met an actress who tried to commit suicide 11 times. If an outsider comes into our industry and is trying to commit suicide, there will be a reason. There is a mafia gang going on in our industry.” Stay tuned!

