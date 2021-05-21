A storyteller can only weave magic via words if his message is crisp, clear, and gripping. The same is the case of Bollywood films, the more intense the premise is, chances are that it’ll be a success. And one such filmmaker who comes to our mind first when we think of this is none other than Sujoy Ghosh. Over the years, SG has proven to be someone who does not follow the herd and believes in his own kind of cinema. His talent is rare in Bollywood and that’s what sets his movies apart from the rest. And as the director celebrates his birthday today (May 21), we would like to list down all his feature films and where to watch them online. Kahaani Lockdown Replay: 10 Things We Learnt While Rewatching Sujoy Ghosh’s Thriller Starring Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Jhankaar Beats (2003)

Sujay made his debut as a filmmaker with this film. A musical comedy, Jhankaar Beats was a tribute to the legendary RD Burman and revolved around friendship, love, and of course music.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak (2005)

Home Delivery tells the story of how it takes just a single day to change a person's outlook on life forever. The movie stars Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Mahima Chaudhry, Boman Irani in leads whereas Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh have cameos.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Aladin (2009)

While this fantasy film was not a hit at the box office, it's still can be added to your list for a fun watch. It starred Riteish Deshmukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sanjay Dutt. Typewriter Review: Sujoy Ghosh's Horror Series for Netflix Fails to Live upto Expectations.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Kahaani (2012)

This mysterious thriller starring Vidya Balan as a heavily pregnant woman in search of her lost husband can be tagged as one of his best works. Right from the storyline, cinematography to suspense, the film should definitely be on your list, if you haven’t watched it.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh (2016)

A sequel to the 2012 film Kahaani, the movie stars Arjun Rampal and Vidya Balan in lead roles. Kahaani 2 revolves around the plot of child sexual abuse. The filmmaker has tackled the sensitive issue very well and the actress gave a fantastic performance in the same.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Badla (2019)

Last on our list, is Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's thriller Badla that’ll keep you hooked till the end. Each bit in the movie has a purpose and the revelation at the end will make you go WTF. It’s a remake of Hollywood’s The Invisible Guest.

Where to Watch: Netflix

That’s it, guys! These are all the Hindi movies of the filmmaker that are just unique in their own way. The best thing we like about Sujoy is that he has no formula to churn films and touches upon the subjects that’ll make anyone curious. LatestLY wishes him a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).