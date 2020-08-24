Sunny Leone fans are always up to see her newer posts on Instagram. The Bollywood actress has kept her social media profile light, fun and glamorous y posting cool moments from her daily routine. However, this latest post of hers is nowhere close to 'cool' as it is a super HOT snap of Sunny that left fans drooling over her once again! Sunny Leone is all things Charming and Hot in Her Magenta Coloured Beachwear (View Pic).

The "Baby Doll" fame star is seen in a trendy striped bikini. The blue-green-white shaded two-piece looked glamorous and chic. The 39-year-old sensation is seen leaning on a couch and posing for the camera. The no-make up look suits perfect for this photoshoot. She wrote in the caption, "Sunday afternoon hanging around and doing nothing!!" Check out the snap below.

Sunny Leone's Post:

View this post on Instagram Sunday afternoon hanging around and doing nothing!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 23, 2020 at 10:15pm PDT

Earlier, the star shared a beautiful picture of herself in a traditional saree. This was for the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She wore an orange saree and donned a Maharashtrian get-up for this pic across a huge idol of Lord Ganesha. Keep them wonderful posts coming, Sunny!

