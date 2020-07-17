Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise left the entire nation heartbroken. The actor died by suicide on June 14. In the light of his death, there has been a lot of talk surrounding nepotism and pressure from industry folks that led to his depression. Netizens have particularly been stressing on foul play being involved in Sushant's death and have been requesting for a CBI inquiry in his case. Recently, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty too took to Instagram to share a post asking for a CBI enquiry of his death. Her request has now met a response from Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh. Rhea Chakraborty Admits Her Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput, Requests Amit Shah to Initiate a CBI Enquiry in His Suicide Case.

Speaking to Midday, Deshmukh was quoted saying, "I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don't think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed."

Previously it was stated by Mumbai Police that in their month-long investigation, no foul play or abetment has come forward. So far, the actor's close friends, colleagues, his family and also his staff have been questioned.Rhea Chakraborty Receives Rape and Murder Threats, Actress Calls Out Troll Lady for Misconstruing her Silence.

Rhea Chakraborty who remained silent for over a month, took to Instagram recently and requested Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to further Sushant's case to CBI. In her post, she wrote, "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).