Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death has ignited the nepotism debate once again in the Bollywood industry. While we have actors like Kangana Ranaut who believe nepotism has ruined many promising careers in B-town, there's no Tamannaah Bhatia's point of view where she believes these terms cannot decide your success or failure. The Himmatwala actress in her new interaction has voiced her opinion on the ongoing debate by saying it's your hard work in the end that will take you places. Was Sushant Singh Rajput the First Choice in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, as Kangana Ranaut Claims? Here’s the Truth!

"Coming from Mumbai, when I started doing Tamil and Telugu films, I neither knew the languages nor did I know anyone in the industry. So I had no connection whatsoever. I worked hard and kept getting opportunities maybe because people saw potential in me. Whatever success or failure I got on my way was because of my efforts and destiny," she said while explaining the importance of hard work. The actress further revealed that "nepotism, favouritism and politics are there happen in every field and not just in the film industry and such things cannot determine your success or failure”.

Giving Shah Rukh Khan's example, Tamannaah highlighted how an outsider from the industry managed to achieve the stardom that's unparalleled. "Look at Shah Rukh Khan. He’s a legend, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. In the present generation, actors like Ayushmann Khurrana or Kartik Aaryan also had their share of individual struggle and made it on their own,” she asserted. Angrezi Medium Actress Radhika Madan On Nepotism Debate: ‘Stop Cribbing And Start Working On Yourself'.

Earlier Saif Ali Khan being a star kid himself had revealed his own struggles and how he has been a victim of nepotism too. He insists nepotism varies and there are different levels to it but there's no clear and right way to end it. The struggle will be ongoing.

