Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Looks Ethereal in a New Still from a Dance Sequence in the Jayalalithaa Biopic (See Pic)

Kangana Ranaut received a lot of praises for her performance in the recently released film Panga and the Padma Shri awardee is now back to work for her next which is going to be an even more challenging one. Ranaut will be essaying the role of famed politician and actress Jayalalithaa in her biopic titled Thalaivi. The actor’s team recently gave us a glimpse of the Panga actress from the sets of the film. In the pictures, Kangana is seen in a classical dancer's avatar. While those pictures only gave us a glimpse of her hair and make-up, a new still featuring Kangana in a dancing pose has now been released.Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Looks Gorgeous in a Decked Up Avatar in These New Pictures from the Sets.

The Panga actress looks ethereal in red ethnic attire, performing a classical dance. The still has Kangana looking phenomenal and we bet this is going to pique the interest of her fans to a whole new level. Earlier, pictures from the sets of the film had surfaced online where Kangana was seen rehearsing for a dance sequence that has been choreographed by Gayathri Raguram.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's New Still Here:

Sharing the still, Kangana's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel wrote, "This extraordinary still is from Thalaivi -The revolutionary leader." Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. Padma Shri Makes Kangana Ranaut Feel 'Humbled' and 'Honoured'.

Recently, speaking about taking on this biopic, Kangana informed The Hindu in an interview saying it was "intimidating". She further added, "She (Jayalalithaa) was a different kind of actor. She was not like me. She was a more a glamorous star... somebody like an Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. It was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes because I’m not known as a glamorous star." Thalaivi is being directed by A. L. Vijay and is all set to hit the screens on June 26,2020.