Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders is all set to arrive in cinemas this Friday. The trailer of this mystery thriller has kept the audience on the edge with its suspense and intensity, sparking a whole new level of excitement. The trailer opened to a roaring response, making the film a must-watch mystery thriller. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer Review: Fans Are Loving Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Serious Turn as a Detective in This Hansal Mehta Film.

Ahead of its release this week, let's examine some reasons why The Buckingham Murders is a must-see in theatres on September 13, 2024.

1. Original Content

The Buckingham Murders offers entirely new and original content. The story is fresh and has never been seen before. As the trailer has shown, the film promises plenty of twists and turns, delivering a captivating narrative for the audience.

2. A Gripping and Emotional Plot

The film narrates the story of Jasmeet Bhamra, aka Jazz, a cop and single mother who recently lost her child in a shooting spree. Played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, her character's fresh wounds are reopened when she is assigned a case of a missing child. The story is full of surprises, making it both gripping and emotionally charged.

3. Kareena’s First Venture into Production

With The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her debut as a producer. While the actress has been ruling the hearts of the masses for 25 years as a lead, this film marks a special turn in her career. She has chosen a distinct genre—mystery thriller—for her debut project as a producer.

ICYMI, Here's the Trailer of 'The Buckingham Murders':

4. A Film with International Appeal

The Buckingham Murders has certainly proved its international appeal with its global premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023. It received tremendous positive reviews and feedback on the global platform. The film was also showcased at the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan as a Cop

While Kareena is often seen portraying happy-go-lucky characters in her films, like Poo and Geet, this time, she plays a cop in a very intense scenario. Audiences will get to see a very different side of Kareena, and she is nailing it. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer: 5 Powerful Scenes From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Movie That Stay With You From the Promo!

6. The Film Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat

The Buckingham Murders promises to be a full-on, power-packed, edge-of-the-seat thriller like you have never seen before. The film’s trailer has already set the tone for an extremely gripping and suspenseful mystery thriller.

7. Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Collaboration After 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Crew'

The film marks another collaboration between two powerhouses of the entertainment world: producer Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. After delivering interesting comedy dramas like Veere Di Wedding and Crew, they are now venturing into a distinct genre. We are sure they are going to win the hearts of the audience once again.

