Hrithik Roshan is one of the finest talents and one of the most charming actors of Bollywood. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see him back on the big screen. But when reports started doing rounds that the handsome hunk would be making his OTT debut with the Indian version of The Night Manager, one just couldn’t contain their excitement. However, there were no official announcement made on it. But now speculations are rife that Hrithik will not be making his OTT debut with this Indian version of the spy drama. Hrithik Roshan To Make Digital Debut With the Remake of Tom Hiddleston's The Night Manager?

As per reports, the Greek God of Bollywood has cited date issues for the long schedules of The Night Manager remake and hence decided to step down from this ambitious project. Hrithik Roshan was reportedly offered a humungous amount, Rs 75 crore, for the Hindi adaptation of the British mini-series. Also, the shoot of the series was expected to go on floors in April. The show was reportedly been planned to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The Night Manager Remake: Hrithik Roshan to Start Filming For the Indian Adaptation of Tom Hiddleston Starrer in April.

Hrithik Roshan Backs Out Of The Night Manager Remake

The Night Manager is based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John le Carré. The award-winning series starred Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine and Hrithik Roshan was supposedly to step into the lead actor’s shoes. Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki are among others who were seen in key roles in this six-part series directed by Susanne Bier.

