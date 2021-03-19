Director Shoojit Sircar has a unique question about cameras. He asks if it is a weapon or a pen to write for a filmmaker. Shoojit posted a picture of a film and wrote: "Filmmaker's weapon or filmmaker's pen to write." Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shoojit Sircar Indulge in a Funny Banter to Reveal the Film's Trailer Date (Watch Video).

The director did not share details about what he is currently shooting for, or where he posted the picture from. Shoojit's next is Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal. Shoojit Sircar Compares 'Particular' Amitabh Bachchan with 'Spontaneous' Irrfan With a Funny Anecdote From Piku.

Check Out Shoojit Sircar's Instagram Post Below:

The film is about Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter best known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

