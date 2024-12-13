Utkarsh Sharma has given fans an exciting behind-the-scenes glimpse into their rehearsal and practice of the hot item number Geeli Maachis from the upcoming film Vanvaas. Sharma is seen sporting a rugged, bearded look as he practices with intensity and focus. The energetic item number song features Utkarsh and Simrat Kaur showcasing their chemistry through playful dance moves. Sung by Madhumanti Bagchi, Shadab Faridi, and Mithoon, Geeli Machis is packed with a vibrant, flirty vibe, highlighted by Simrat’s captivating steps and lively camaraderie with Utkarsh. ‘Vanvaas’ Song ‘Geeli Maachis’: Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur Add Zing to This Peppy and Colourful Track (Watch Video).

The behind-the-scenes of Geeli Maachis exudes vibrancy, with the energetic and catchy track adding a lively contrast to the film's emotional depth. It promises to bring a refreshing mix of fun and energy to Vanvaas. Utkarsh pours his energy into this behind-the-scenes video and captioned the post, "Sharing a bts of the countless hours that went behind training for #GeeliMaachis Enjoy!" ‘Vanvaas’: Nana Patekar Turns Singer for Anil Sharma’s Upcoming Movie – Read Deets!.

‘Geeli Maachis’ BTS From ‘Vanvaas’: Utkarsh Sharma Showcases Rugged Look and Captivating Steps

About Vanvaas

Vanvaas is written, produced and directed by Anil Sharma, and is set to hit theatres on December 20. The film, a Zee Studios worldwide release, explores themes of familial betrayal and personal resilience. Starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in lead roles, Vanvaas promises an engaging cinematic experience.