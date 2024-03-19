Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has been in the Hindi film industry for over a decade, but he has always remembered his guru, Karan Johar. KJo launched Varun along with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year (2010). On Tuesday, Varun attended Prime Video's slate announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents'. Varun Dhawan Injures Leg During Filming Next Project, Provides Update on Instagram.

The actor will soon be seen in the Indian counterpart of the global streaming series Citadel, along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The series Citadel: Honey Bunny was created by directors Raj and DK. Sharing the stage with his co-stars Samantha, Raj and DK, and KJo, Varun told the media, "The moment I saw The Family Man,' I picked up the phone and called Raj and DK. I was absolutely blown away by it.

Varun then expressed his gratitude to KJo, saying, "I won't be at this stage or on any stage without Karan Johar." The actor also sang the theme song of the Karan Johar-directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in jest. KJo, too, responded in a funny vain, saying, "That's what you call overwhelming your stay."

