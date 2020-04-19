Vidya Balan Shows How to Make a Mask Out of a Blouse Piece (Watch Video)

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The lockdown has shown us how creative our Bollywood stars are. The latest example is Vidya Balan, who has prepared a mask at home using a blouse piece! Vidya shared a video on Instagram on Saturday where she can be seen making a mask with a blouse piece and two bands used for tying hair. "Masks play an important part in preventing corona. However, the problem is that there is a shortage of masks not only in our country but across the world. But there is an easy solution to this. Soundarya Sharma Shows How to Make a COVID-19 Mask in Three Simple Steps (Watch Video)

Just as our Prime Minister has said that we can make masks at home. Take any piece of cloth, it can be a dupatta, scarf, old saree anything. And you will need two bands. Rubber bands will also do," she said. Vidya made a beautiful mask, tried it out, and also advised fans to try outthe idea of mask-making at home. Soon after the lockdown began in Maharashtra last month, Vidya had shared a video on social media where she thanked the coronavirus pandemic for making us realise the gift of life. Vidya Balan on Situation After COVID-19 Lockdown: Film Industry Will Be the Last to Resume Work.

Check Out Vidya Balan's Video Below

"Thank you coronavirus... for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in -- abundance of products, freedom, health, and realising we were taking it for granted...Thank you for stopping the transport. The earth was begging us to look at the pollution for a very long time. We didn't listen," the actress said in her video.