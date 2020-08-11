Actress Yami Gautam has started shooting in Chandigarh amid the Covid pandemic. Taking to Instagram stories, Yami posted a picture of herself getting her hair done for a shoot. "Chai, Chandigarh and shoot. Something new coming up," she wrote. In the image, Yami is seen wearing a mask. Yami Gautam is Absolutely and Delightfully Charming as the Cover Girl of Elle India’s New Digital Issue (View Pics)

Earlier on Monday, she even did a live interactive session along with her sister on Instagram. The sisters answered queries of their fans. On the work front, Yami will next be seen in "Ginny weds Sunny". Fashion Face-Off: Yami Gautam or Raashi Khanna in a Mustard Toned Pantsuit! Whose Boss Babe Moment Fared Better?

Check Out Yami Gautam's Instagram Story Below

Directed by Puneet Khanna, "Ginny weds Sunny", a romantic comedy-drama, also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. It will soon release on Netflix.

