The Grammy-nominated South Korean super band BTS is all set to perform their new song Butter at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The group made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday. "We can't hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of '#BTS_Butter' will be at this year's @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc," they wrote on their official page, with the hastags #BTS and #BBMAs. BTS Army Cannot Stop Gushing About the First Concept Teaser of Their Song Butter (View Tweets) .

The group has four nominations at this year's BBMAs. These are: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song ('Dynamite') and Top Social Artist (Fan Voted). From Prestigious Nominations to Breaking YouTube Records – 5 Times BTS Created History.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

any predictions on what @BTS_twt's #BBMAs performance of #Butter_BTS will look like?! so excited for may 23 at 8ET/5PT on nbc !!! pic.twitter.com/8KJLPMf2Th — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 11, 2021

This year, the Billboard Music Awards will be held on May 23 and hosted by Nick Jonas. Canadian singer The Weeknd leads with 16 nominations. Rapper Drake will be felicitated with the Artist of the Decade Award this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).