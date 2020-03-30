China Hiding Real Coronavirus Death Toll Figures of Wuhan? Local Estimates Show 42,000 Might Have Died Due to COVID-19, Says Report

Coronavirus: Medical workers (Photo Credits: IANS)

Beijing, March 30: Amid reports of Chinese authorities lifting the lockdown from Wuhan, local residents fear that the data given by the administration on COVID-19 deaths may not be true. Rough estimate claims that seven large funeral homes in Wuhan have been handling out the cremated remains of up to 500 persons per day since last week, which indicates that more than 42,000 might have died, claim local residents in a report.

According to a report, published by RFA on Friday, a local resident of Wuhan claimed, "It can't be right ... because the incinerators have been working round the clock, so how can so few people have died?" Adding more, he said, "They started distributing ashes and starting interment ceremonies on Monday." China Reports 31 New Cases of Coronavirus, Death Toll Reaches 3,304.

Another report by news website Caixin.com further claims that 5,000 urns had been delivered by a supplier to the Hankou Funeral Home in one day alone, which is double the number what authorities have spoken about. Social media users estimate that all seven funeral homes in Wuhan are handing out 3,500 urns every day in total.

Among other details, the RFA pointed out that all the funeral homes have promised that they would try to complete cremations before the traditional grave-tending festival of Qing Ming on April 5, 2020. The process began on March 23, which means that by the end of April 3, around 42,000 urns would be given out to the families. All the urns would be cremated in seven funeral homes which currently serve Wuhan province -- a huge conurbation of three cities - Hankou, Wuchang and Hanyang, says the report.

Meanwhile, a data by John Hopkin University states that 3,304 people died in China due to coronavirus and 75,700 have been recovered. While, 81,470 are still affected and have been tested positive with COVID-19 in China. Also, JHU said that over 34,000 people have died globally and 7,23,732 are affected with it, while 1,51,833 have been recovered from coronavirus.