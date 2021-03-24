Singer-rapper Deep Money says his new song 'De daaru' is all about "living in the moments of friendship", and hopes that the track trends in party circuits. "The song is all about living in the moments of friendship and enjoying them in your own way. Isabelle Kaif Is Very Professional, Says Punjabi Singer Deep Money Who Worked with Katrina Kaif’s Sister in Punjabi Song Mashallah.

It is a fun song. I hope the song comes up with the new party wave that makes one groove along with," Deep Money tells IANS. The singer is known for his hit tracks such as 'Disco wich gidda', 'Tere pichchhe' and 'Heeriye'. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Emma Stone's Cruella Will Release in Theatres and Disney+ on July 9.

Check Out Deep Money's New Song 'De Daaru' Video Below:

The track also features rapper AK.

