After making the whole world dance to their tunes with the latest song video of "Dynamite", BTS have now dropped a new 'B-side' music video which is double the fun than the original video. While the official music video of the song made massive record on YouTube with over 100 million views in 24 hours, the new video could go a step beyond considering all the extra fun it packs with some amazing bloopers. The new music video was dropped by the famed K-Pop band on August 24 and it looks like its already becoming a rage. BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Song Breaks YouTube Record for Most-Viewed Video in First 24 Hours, K-Pop Stars Garner More Than 110 Million Views and the Count is Not Stopping!

The new music video features more fun cuts from the shooting of their main music video and also hilarious bloopers at the end are sure to make you grin. The original MV of "Dynamite" was released on August 21 and within in three days, another treat for the Army follows with this video. The new 'B-side' video is filled with some cute moments between the band memebers and also some heart-stopping moments such as Jimin's adorable moment with the camera where he flashes his smile. Dynamite Music Video: BTS Releases Its First Complete English Track; Video Garners 50 Million Views Within 8 Hours.

Check Out the New Music Video Here:

The new video is already receiving a lot of love from fans as they are sharing their favourite moments from the MV on Twitter. The blooper-filled video seems to have already crossed 1 million views on YouTube within an hour of its release and it looks like the K-Pop band are gearing up to break their own record. BTS are all set to perform "Dynamite" in their debut VMAs performance in September 2020. The band have bagged three nominations at 2020 Video Music Awards.

